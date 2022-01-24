Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) Issues Earnings Results

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) announced its earnings results on Monday. The basic materials company reported $5.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.84 by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS.

NASDAQ STLD traded up $2.25 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $54.70. The company had a trading volume of 5,799,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,282,229. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.91. Steel Dynamics has a 1-year low of $33.77 and a 1-year high of $74.37. The company has a market cap of $10.86 billion, a PE ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $61.63 and a 200-day moving average of $63.10.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.38%.

Several research firms have commented on STLD. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $87.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Steel Dynamics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.42.

In other Steel Dynamics news, SVP Miguel Alvarez sold 8,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total value of $555,672.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel; long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail; and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

