Stellar Price Hits $0.19 on Top Exchanges (XLM)

Stellar (CURRENCY:XLM) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 24th. One Stellar coin can now be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000526 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Stellar has traded 25.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Stellar has a total market capitalization of $4.69 billion and approximately $532.78 million worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002778 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001657 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $65.09 or 0.00180743 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.55 or 0.00048731 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $61.01 or 0.00169397 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.45 or 0.00029021 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002508 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,373.57 or 0.06590795 BTC.

About Stellar

Stellar (CRYPTO:XLM) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 31st, 2014. Stellar’s total supply is 50,001,802,286 coins and its circulating supply is 24,802,246,986 coins. Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Stellar is /r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stellar’s official website is www.stellar.org . Stellar’s official message board is stellarcommunity.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Stellar is a decentralized platform that aims to connect banks, payments systems, and people. Integrate to move money quickly, reliably, and at almost no cost. Supported by a nonprofit, Stellar's goal is to bring the world together by increasing interoperability between diverse financial systems and currencies. Stellar is a technology that enables money to move directly between people, companies and financial institutions as easily as email. This means more access for individuals, lower costs for banks and more revenue for businesses. Stellar Lumens is not mineable and does not use proof of work (PoW). Instead, Stellar uses SCP, the stellar consensus protocol. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Block Number), Stellar.org Dashboard (Total Supply) “

Buying and Selling Stellar

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stellar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stellar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stellar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

