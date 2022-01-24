Step Finance (STEP) Price Tops $0.12 on Exchanges

Step Finance (CURRENCY:STEP) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 24th. Step Finance has a market cap of $468,113.19 and $3.50 million worth of Step Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Step Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000341 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Step Finance has traded down 52.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Step Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002918 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001695 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.97 or 0.00049490 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,265.23 or 0.06606006 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.07 or 0.00058517 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34,256.33 or 0.99900394 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003378 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00006654 BTC.

Step Finance Profile

Step Finance’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins. Step Finance’s official Twitter account is @stepfinance_

Step Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Step Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Step Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Step Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Step Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Step Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.