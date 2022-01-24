Step Hero Hits Market Capitalization of $1.32 Million (HERO)

Step Hero (CURRENCY:HERO) traded 14.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 24th. Over the last week, Step Hero has traded 51.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Step Hero coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000303 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Step Hero has a total market capitalization of $1.32 million and approximately $203,595.00 worth of Step Hero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Step Hero Coin Profile

Step Hero (HERO) is a coin. Step Hero’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,951,109 coins. Step Hero’s official Twitter account is @HeroTokenIO

According to CryptoCompare, “Raise is a loan marketplace that connects individuals with investment opportunities primarily in emerging countries. Leveraging Blockchain technology, Raise is a transparent platform.Prior to the December 10th 2019 switch, Raise token was in use under the name “Hero” token.For more information regarding this switch, please visit https://raise.it/blog/the-raise-token-present-and-future”

Step Hero Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Step Hero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Step Hero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Step Hero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

