Stephens Lowers SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Price Target to $700.00

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Stephens from $790.00 to $700.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Stephens’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 20.32% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $775.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $985.00 to $935.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Maxim Group lifted their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $950.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SVB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $805.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SVB Financial Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $792.00.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

Shares of SVB Financial Group stock opened at $581.76 on Monday. SVB Financial Group has a 52-week low of $435.77 and a 52-week high of $763.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $698.54 and a 200 day moving average of $650.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $34.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.87.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $6.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.51 by ($0.29). SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 31.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 32.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Philip C. Cox sold 136 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $715.35, for a total transaction of $97,287.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Philip C. Cox sold 5,205 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $721.39, for a total transaction of $3,754,834.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,093 shares of company stock valued at $19,746,719. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 103.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,428,967 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,351,549,000 after buying an additional 1,235,927 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,059,688 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,273,011,000 after buying an additional 439,970 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,238,752 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $801,323,000 after buying an additional 372,184 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $199,823,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 1,057.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 349,276 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $194,347,000 after buying an additional 319,110 shares during the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment consists of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

Featured Article: What are the most popular ETFs

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.