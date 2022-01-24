stETH (Lido) (STETH) Price Tops $3,479.19 on Exchanges

stETH (Lido) (CURRENCY:STETH) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 24th. One stETH (Lido) coin can currently be purchased for $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC on major exchanges. stETH (Lido) has a market cap of $4.76 billion and $163.27 million worth of stETH (Lido) was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, stETH (Lido) has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get stETH (Lido) alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002773 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001663 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.76 or 0.00049207 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,383.46 or 0.06604653 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.42 or 0.00056575 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36,120.44 or 1.00091205 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003328 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00006420 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.13 or 0.00050240 BTC.

stETH (Lido) Coin Profile

stETH (Lido) launched on December 18th, 2020. stETH (Lido)’s total supply is 1,366,874 coins. stETH (Lido)’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for Ethereum. Lido lets users earn staking rewards without maintaining staking infrastructure, using a selection of carefully vetted validators.”

Buying and Selling stETH (Lido)

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH (Lido) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade stETH (Lido) should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy stETH (Lido) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for stETH (Lido) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for stETH (Lido) and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.