Stingray Group (TSE:RAY.B) Trading Down 5.2%

Stingray Group (TSE:RAY.B) shares traded down 5.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$7.10 and last traded at C$7.11. 1,679 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 2,293 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.50.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$7.08 and its 200 day moving average is C$7.32. The company has a market cap of C$505.20 million and a PE ratio of 12.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.47, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

About Stingray Group (TSE:RAY.B)

Stingray Group Inc provides business-to-business multi-platform music, and in-store music and video solutions to businesses and individuals worldwide. The company offers Stingray Music, which delivers music products and services on television (TV), Web, and mobile; Stingray Lite TV, a TV channel for pop music videos; Stingray iConcerts, a TV channel and an on-demand video service; Stingray Brava, a TV channel that provides operas and ballets, classical music performances, and local content; Stingray DJAZZ, a TV channel that features jazz concerts, films, portraits, and documentaries; Stingray Ambiance 4K, an ultra-high definition channel; and Stingray Karaoke that offers videos over the Internet and TV for TV service providers, as well as directly to consumers.

