Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) Stock Price Up 9.3%

Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX)’s share price rose 9.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $15.95 and last traded at $15.92. Approximately 203,983 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 2,906,404 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.57.

A number of brokerages have commented on SFIX. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Stitch Fix from $40.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Barclays reduced their price target on Stitch Fix from $37.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Stitch Fix from $52.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. dropped their price objective on Stitch Fix from $50.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Stitch Fix from $35.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stitch Fix currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.44.

Get Stitch Fix alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.23 and a beta of 1.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.70.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $581.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $570.49 million. Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 4.49% and a negative net margin of 0.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Working Capital Advisors (Uk) purchased 11,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.15 per share, for a total transaction of $221,737.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Katrina Lake sold 33,358 shares of Stitch Fix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.17, for a total value of $1,073,126.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 2,044,286 shares of company stock worth $43,910,019 and sold 86,726 shares worth $2,747,373. Corporate insiders own 27.01% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Working Capital Advisors UK Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Working Capital Advisors UK Ltd. now owns 6,139,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336,989 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,008,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,298,000 after purchasing an additional 508,853 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,390,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,554 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,816,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,411,000 after purchasing an additional 924,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spyglass Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 4,081,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,069,000 after purchasing an additional 439,266 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.57% of the company’s stock.

About Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX)

Stitch Fix, Inc is an online personal styling service that delivers personalized fixes of apparel and accessories to men, women and kids. The company was founded by Katrina Lake and Erin Morrison Flynn in February 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Story: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Stitch Fix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stitch Fix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.