Stock Analysts’ New Coverage for January, 24th (BBD, BSBR, DTRUY, FATH, GRAB, HCCC, ITUB, OWL, PED, RVPH)

Posted by on Jan 24th, 2022

Stock Analysts’ new coverage for Monday, January 24th:

Barclays PLC started coverage on shares of Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD). The firm issued an overweight rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock.

Barclays PLC started coverage on shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) (NYSE:BSBR). They issued an equal weight rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.

HSBC Holdings plc initiated coverage on shares of Daimler Truck (OTCMKTS:DTRUY). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Fathom Digital Manufacturing (NYSE:FATH). The firm issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB). Morgan Stanley issued an overweight rating and a $8.40 price target on the stock.

LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Healthcare Capital (OTCMKTS:HCCC). The firm issued a buy rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.

Barclays PLC started coverage on shares of Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB). The firm issued an equal weight rating on the stock.

Bank of America Co. began coverage on shares of Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL). Bank of America Co. issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of PEDEVCO (NYSEAMERICAN:PED). Roth Capital issued a buy rating and a $1.95 price target on the stock.

HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RVPH). They issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM). Royal Bank of Canada issued a sector perform rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock.

Ascendiant Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of SurgePays (NASDAQ:SURG). Ascendiant Capital Markets issued a buy rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock.

Bank of America Co. began coverage on shares of Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

UBS Group AG assumed coverage on shares of Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO). They issued a neutral rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock.

