Stock Analysts’ New Coverage for January, 24th (BBD, BSBR, DTRUY, FATH, GRAB, HCCC, ITUB, OWL, PED, RVPH)

Stock Analysts’ new coverage for Monday, January 24th:

Barclays PLC started coverage on shares of Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD). The firm issued an overweight rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock.

Barclays PLC started coverage on shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) (NYSE:BSBR). They issued an equal weight rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.

Daimler Truck (OTCMKTS:DTRUY)

HSBC Holdings plc initiated coverage on shares of. They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Fathom Digital Manufacturing (NYSE:FATH). The firm issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB). Morgan Stanley issued an overweight rating and a $8.40 price target on the stock.

LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Healthcare Capital (OTCMKTS:HCCC). The firm issued a buy rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.

Barclays PLC started coverage on shares of Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB). The firm issued an equal weight rating on the stock.

Bank of America Co. began coverage on shares of Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL). Bank of America Co. issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of PEDEVCO (NYSEAMERICAN:PED). Roth Capital issued a buy rating and a $1.95 price target on the stock.

HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RVPH). They issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM). Royal Bank of Canada issued a sector perform rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock.

Ascendiant Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of SurgePays (NASDAQ:SURG). Ascendiant Capital Markets issued a buy rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock.

Bank of America Co. began coverage on shares of Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

UBS Group AG assumed coverage on shares of Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO). They issued a neutral rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock.

