Stock Analysts’ Price Target Changes for January, 24th (AON, ATUS, AUDC, BANR, BE, BLDP, CBOE, CCOI, CSX, CTSH)

Stock Analysts’ price target changes for Monday, January 24th:

AON (NYSE:AON) had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler from $325.00 to $295.00.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $20.00 to $18.00.

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC)

had its target price reduced by Barclays PLC from $32.00 to $28.00.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) had its target price raised by Raymond James from $68.00 to $72.00.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) had its price target lowered by Truist Financial Co. from $33.00 to $20.00.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) had its target price reduced by Truist Financial Co. from $18.00 to $13.00.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) had its price target boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $154.00 to $160.00.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) had its price target reduced by Credit Suisse Group AG from $89.00 to $80.00.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) had its price target trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $42.00 to $41.00.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $81.00 to $92.00.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) had its price target lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $245.00 to $220.00.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) had its price target reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $260.00 to $230.00.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) had its target price reduced by Barclays PLC from $25.00 to $17.00.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) had its target price trimmed by Truist Financial Co. from $290.00 to $200.00.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) had its price target trimmed by Barclays PLC from $90.00 to $60.00.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) had its target price reduced by Truist Financial Co. from $500.00 to $425.00.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) had its target price trimmed by Piper Sandler from $160.00 to $140.00.

Just Group (LON:JUST) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 105 ($1.43) to GBX 113 ($1.54). Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from $115.00 to $110.00.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) had its price target trimmed by Mizuho from $91.00 to $88.00.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) had its price target reduced by Truist Financial Co. from $53.00 to $32.00.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $135.00 to $100.00.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $85.00 to $94.00.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) had its target price reduced by Truist Financial Co. from $44.00 to $27.00.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) had its target price trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $185.00 to $180.00.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) had its target price trimmed by Mizuho from $187.00 to $182.00.

Proterra (NASDAQ:PTRA) had its price target reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $15.00 to $10.00.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) had its price target cut by Barclays PLC from $400.00 to $300.00.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) had its target price lowered by Truist Financial Co. from $76.00 to $52.00.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) had its price target lowered by Truist Financial Co. from $395.00 to $340.00.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) had its price target lowered by Truist Financial Co. from $34.00 to $20.00.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) had its price target reduced by Wedbush from $1,500.00 to $1,296.00.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) had its target price increased by Citigroup Inc. from $40.00 to $42.00.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) had its price target raised by Susquehanna from $41.00 to $43.00.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) had its price target trimmed by Truist Financial Co. from $35.00 to $20.00.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) had its target price raised by Raymond James from $44.00 to $48.00.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) had its price target lowered by Raymond James from $148.00 to $132.00.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from $8.50 to $7.10.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) had its price target cut by Mizuho from $70.00 to $56.00.

Ultra Electronics (LON:ULE) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from GBX 2,200 ($30.02) to GBX 2,350 ($32.06). The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) had its target price reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $270.00 to $260.00.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW) had its target price trimmed by Piper Sandler from $270.00 to $250.00.

