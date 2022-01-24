Stock Analysts’ Price Target Changes for January, 24th (AON, ATUS, AUDC, BANR, BE, BLDP, CBOE, CCOI, CSX, CTSH)

Posted by on Jan 24th, 2022

Stock Analysts’ price target changes for Monday, January 24th:

AON (NYSE:AON) had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler from $325.00 to $295.00.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $20.00 to $18.00.

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) had its target price reduced by Barclays PLC from $32.00 to $28.00.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) had its target price raised by Raymond James from $68.00 to $72.00.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) had its price target lowered by Truist Financial Co. from $33.00 to $20.00.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) had its target price reduced by Truist Financial Co. from $18.00 to $13.00.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) had its price target boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $154.00 to $160.00.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) had its price target reduced by Credit Suisse Group AG from $89.00 to $80.00.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) had its price target trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $42.00 to $41.00.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $81.00 to $92.00.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) had its price target lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $245.00 to $220.00.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) had its price target reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $260.00 to $230.00.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) had its target price reduced by Barclays PLC from $25.00 to $17.00.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) had its target price trimmed by Truist Financial Co. from $290.00 to $200.00.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) had its price target trimmed by Barclays PLC from $90.00 to $60.00.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) had its target price reduced by Truist Financial Co. from $500.00 to $425.00.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) had its target price trimmed by Piper Sandler from $160.00 to $140.00.

Just Group (LON:JUST) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 105 ($1.43) to GBX 113 ($1.54). Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from $115.00 to $110.00.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) had its price target trimmed by Mizuho from $91.00 to $88.00.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) had its price target reduced by Truist Financial Co. from $53.00 to $32.00.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $135.00 to $100.00.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $85.00 to $94.00.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) had its target price reduced by Truist Financial Co. from $44.00 to $27.00.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) had its target price trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $185.00 to $180.00.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) had its target price trimmed by Mizuho from $187.00 to $182.00.

Proterra (NASDAQ:PTRA) had its price target reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $15.00 to $10.00.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) had its price target cut by Barclays PLC from $400.00 to $300.00.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) had its target price lowered by Truist Financial Co. from $76.00 to $52.00.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) had its price target lowered by Truist Financial Co. from $395.00 to $340.00.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) had its price target lowered by Truist Financial Co. from $34.00 to $20.00.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) had its price target reduced by Wedbush from $1,500.00 to $1,296.00.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) had its target price increased by Citigroup Inc. from $40.00 to $42.00.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) had its price target raised by Susquehanna from $41.00 to $43.00.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) had its price target trimmed by Truist Financial Co. from $35.00 to $20.00.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) had its target price raised by Raymond James from $44.00 to $48.00.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) had its price target lowered by Raymond James from $148.00 to $132.00.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from $8.50 to $7.10.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) had its price target cut by Mizuho from $70.00 to $56.00.

Ultra Electronics (LON:ULE) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from GBX 2,200 ($30.02) to GBX 2,350 ($32.06). The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) had its target price reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $270.00 to $260.00.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW) had its target price trimmed by Piper Sandler from $270.00 to $250.00.

