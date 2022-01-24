Stock Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for January, 24th (AA, ABSI, AEG, AEYE, AFMD, AGR, AGRX, AMH, APLT, ARGO)

Stock Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Monday, January 24th:

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Alcoa is a global industry leader in bauxite, alumina and aluminum products. “

Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Absci Corporation is the AI-powered synthetic biology company unlocking the potential of proteins as the next generation of therapeutics. The company’s Creation(TM) Platform involved in discovery of novel biotherapeutic drug candidates and generation of the cell lines to manufacture them in a single efficient process. Absci Corporation is based in VANCOUVER, Wash. “

Aegon (NYSE:AEG)

was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Aegon N.V. is an international insurance group which writes life and health insurance and offers related pension, savings and investment products in Europe, North America and the Caribbean. The Company’s other lines of business include property and casualty insurance and financial services. “

AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “AudioEye Inc. engages in creating cloud-based cross-platform/cross-browser screen reader solution for web browsing. It focuses on creating voice driven technologies to enhance the mobility, usability, and accessibility of the Internet based content in the United States. The company develops patented, Internet content publication, and distribution software that enables conversion of any media into accessible formats, as well as allows for real time distribution on any Internet connected device. It offers Audio Internet (R), a software as a service technology platform to Internet and mobile publishers, developers, owners, and operators. AudioEye Inc. is based in Tucson, Arizona. “

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Affimed N.V is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in developing single and combination therapies to treat cancers. The company’s product pipeline consists of AFM13, AFM24, AFM26, AFM11 and AMV564 which are in clinical stage. Affimed N.V, formerly known as Affimed Therapeutics B.V., is based in Heidelberg, Germany. “

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Avangrid, Inc. is an energy and utility company. The company operates regulated utilities, electricity generation and natural gas storage primarily in the United States. Avangrid, Inc. is based in New Gloucester, United States. “

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Agile Therapeutics, Inc. is a women’s health specialty pharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of new prescription contraceptive products. The Company’s lead product candidate is Twirla (TM), also known as AG200-15, a once-weekly prescription contraceptive patch currently in Phase 3 clinical development. Agile Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey. “

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “American Homes 4 Rent is an internally managed real estate investment trust. It is focused on acquiring, renovating, leasing, and operating single-family homes as rental properties. It rents residential properties primarily in Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, and Nevada. American Homes 4 Rent is based in Malibu, California. “

Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Applied Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing drug candidates for unmet medical need. The company’s product candidate consists of AT-001, for the treatment of Diabetic Cardiomyopathy; AT-007, for the treatment of Galactosemia and AT-003, for the treatment of diabetic retinopathy which are in clinical stage. Applied Therapeutics Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “PXRE Group Ltd. provides reinsurance products and services to a worldwide marketplace. They primarily emphasize commercial and personal property and casualty reinsurance risks, and offer both broker-based and direct-writing distribution capabilities. PXRE also provides marine and aerospace reinsurance products and services. “

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $34.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Franklin have outperformed the industry in the past three months. The company has an impressive earnings surprise history, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate in the trailing four quarters. It enjoys a first-mover advantage in many foreign countries and has a strong distribution platform. Franklin’s focus on expansion via acquisitions is commendable. On similar lines, the company completed the buyout of O’Shaughnessy Asset Management, LLC (“OSAM”) to enhance its investment solution offerings. Also, it inked a deal to acquire Lexington Partners in a bid to bulk up its alternative asset business. However, a steep decline in investment management fees and foreign-exchange woes will likely hurt top-line growth. Unsustainable capital-deployment activities and a strict regulatory environment globally are worrisome.”

Boralex (TSE:BLX) was upgraded by analysts at CSFB from a neutral rating to an outperform rating.

Exchange Income (OTCMKTS:EIFZF) had its target price lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$53.00 to C$52.00.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has $765.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Equinix’s global data-center portfolio is well-positioned to gain from tailwinds, such as high demand for inter-connected data-center space, driven by the acceleration in enterprise cloud adoption and increasing cloud or Internet customers’ demands. It continues focusing on acquisitions and developments to expand its data-center capacity in the key markets and strengthen its competitive positioning and global reach. In January, Equinix opened an IBX data center to boost its presence in Paris. However, huge capital outlays required for expansion moves and stiff competition from carrier-neutral data centers are headwinds. The recent trend in estimate revisions for fourth-quarter 2021 funds from operations (FFO) per share does not indicate a favorable outlook. Shares of Equinix have underperformed the industry in the past three months.”

FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) was downgraded by analysts at Roth Capital from a buy rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $4.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $15.00.

Great Bear Resources (CVE:GBR) was downgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an outperform rating to a market perform rating. The firm currently has C$29.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$23.00.

Rock Tech Lithium (CVE:RCK) was upgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from a hold rating to a speculative buy rating. The firm currently has C$7.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$7.50.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an overweight rating. They currently have $270.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $260.00.

SoftBank (OTCMKTS:SOBKY) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

