StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) Sets New 12-Month Low at $13.81

StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $13.81 and last traded at $14.01, with a volume of 633 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.46.
STNE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Itau BBA Securities downgraded StoneCo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Grupo Santander downgraded shares of StoneCo from a “hold” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $45.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of StoneCo in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered StoneCo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $100.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, UBS Group downgraded StoneCo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.33.
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.33 and a beta of 2.37.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in StoneCo by 63.7% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 2,806.9% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of StoneCo by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. increased its stake in StoneCo by 7,213.8% in the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 2,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,092 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in StoneCo in the second quarter worth about $142,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.22% of the company’s stock.
StoneCo Company Profile (NASDAQ:STNE)
StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. The firm offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.
See Also: What is a Derivative?
Receive News & Ratings for StoneCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.