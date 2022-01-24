StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) Sets New 12-Month Low at $13.81

StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $13.81 and last traded at $14.01, with a volume of 633 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.46.

STNE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Itau BBA Securities downgraded StoneCo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Grupo Santander downgraded shares of StoneCo from a “hold” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $45.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of StoneCo in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered StoneCo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $100.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, UBS Group downgraded StoneCo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.33.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.33 and a beta of 2.37.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. StoneCo had a negative return on equity of 1.98% and a negative net margin of 7.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that StoneCo Ltd. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in StoneCo by 63.7% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 2,806.9% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of StoneCo by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. increased its stake in StoneCo by 7,213.8% in the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 2,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,092 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in StoneCo in the second quarter worth about $142,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.22% of the company’s stock.

StoneCo Company Profile (NASDAQ:STNE)

StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. The firm offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.

