STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.43.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on STOR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on STORE Capital from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of STORE Capital in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on STORE Capital from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STOR. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in STORE Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new stake in STORE Capital during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 49.8% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of STORE Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. raised its stake in STORE Capital by 120.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. 83.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of STOR stock opened at $30.55 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.85 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.51. STORE Capital has a 12-month low of $30.42 and a 12-month high of $37.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.21). STORE Capital had a net margin of 33.24% and a return on equity of 4.71%. The firm had revenue of $199.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that STORE Capital will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 165.59%.

