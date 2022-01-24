Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) Shares Bought by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,190,587 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 67,583 shares during the quarter. Stratasys accounts for 0.8% of Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Vident Investment Advisory LLC owned about 2.10% of Stratasys worth $25,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SSYS. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Stratasys by 65.9% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,535 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Stratasys by 425.6% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,645 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stratasys in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Stratasys by 133.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in shares of Stratasys by 845.4% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,685 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,401 shares during the last quarter. 79.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Stratasys from $19.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Stratasys from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet upgraded Stratasys from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Stratasys from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.67.

NASDAQ:SSYS opened at $21.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a current ratio of 4.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -30.72 and a beta of 1.30. Stratasys Ltd. has a one year low of $17.82 and a one year high of $56.95.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.07. Stratasys had a negative net margin of 7.92% and a negative return on equity of 2.14%. The firm had revenue of $159.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Stratasys Ltd. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stratasys Ltd. engages in the provision of applied additive technology solutions for industries including aerospace, automotive, healthcare, consumer products, and education. Its systems include desktop 3D printers for idea and design development, various systems for rapid prototyping and large production systems for direct digital manufacturing.

