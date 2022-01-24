Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) Shares Gap Down to $21.81

Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $21.81, but opened at $20.25. Stratasys shares last traded at $21.13, with a volume of 81,187 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SSYS shares. TheStreet raised shares of Stratasys from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Stratasys from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Stratasys from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Stratasys from $19.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stratasys currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.67.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a current ratio of 4.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.30 and a beta of 1.30.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $159.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.08 million. Stratasys had a negative net margin of 7.92% and a negative return on equity of 2.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Stratasys Ltd. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Stratasys by 35.5% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,349,158 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,748,000 after acquiring an additional 615,791 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Stratasys by 2.5% during the third quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,333,355 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,694,000 after acquiring an additional 32,792 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Stratasys by 6.0% during the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,190,587 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,621,000 after acquiring an additional 67,583 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Stratasys by 3.5% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,073,930 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,111,000 after acquiring an additional 36,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd boosted its stake in Stratasys by 23.1% during the third quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 969,083 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,854,000 after acquiring an additional 181,766 shares in the last quarter. 79.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stratasys Company Profile (NASDAQ:SSYS)

Stratasys Ltd. engages in the provision of applied additive technology solutions for industries including aerospace, automotive, healthcare, consumer products, and education. Its systems include desktop 3D printers for idea and design development, various systems for rapid prototyping and large production systems for direct digital manufacturing.

