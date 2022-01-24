Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) Holdings Lifted by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) by 78.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 154,369 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,802 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.63% of Strategic Education worth $10,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of STRA. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Strategic Education in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 12,100.0% in the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 366 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Strategic Education in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 51.5% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 735 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 159.7% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 953 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Robert S. Silberman bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $57.99 per share, for a total transaction of $579,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:STRA opened at $54.93 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.49, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.53. Strategic Education, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.67 and a 1-year high of $96.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.21.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The health services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $270.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.67 million. Strategic Education had a return on equity of 7.07% and a net margin of 3.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Strategic Education, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 146.34%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Strategic Education from $83.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Strategic Education from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Barrington Research decreased their price objective on shares of Strategic Education from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

Strategic Education Company Profile

Strategic Education, Inc engages in the provision of educational services. It operates through the following segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Non-Degree Programs. The Strayer University segment includes programs offered through the Jack Welch Management Institute. The company was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.

