Strike Trading Down 25.3% Over Last Week (STRK)

Strike (CURRENCY:STRK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 24th. Over the last seven days, Strike has traded down 25.3% against the dollar. One Strike coin can currently be bought for $26.20 or 0.00071183 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Strike has a market cap of $81.08 million and $6.50 million worth of Strike was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002718 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001664 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.13 or 0.00049259 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,447.00 or 0.06648411 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00056614 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,732.66 or 0.99801135 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003297 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00006485 BTC.

Strike Coin Profile

Strike’s total supply is 6,540,888 coins and its circulating supply is 3,094,778 coins. Strike’s official Twitter account is @StrikeFinance

Buying and Selling Strike

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strike directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Strike should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Strike using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

