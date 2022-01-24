Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX) Hits New 1-Year Low at $62.50

Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as €62.50 ($71.02) and last traded at €63.00 ($71.59), with a volume of 67319 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at €65.70 ($74.66).

Several analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €98.00 ($111.36) price objective on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €80.00 ($90.91) price target on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €95.00 ($107.95) price objective on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €76.80 ($87.27) target price on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Nord/LB set a €88.00 ($100.00) price target on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €86.43 ($98.22).

The stock has a market cap of $3.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 423.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is €69.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is €69.54.

StrÃ¶er SE & Co KGaA provides out-of-home media and online advertising solutions in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Out-of-Home (OOH) Media, Digital OOH & Content, and Direct Media. It offers various forms of outdoor advertising media, such as traditional posters; advertisements at bus and tram shelters, and on public transport; and digital advertising installations.

