Strong (STRONG) Price Hits $442.91

Strong (CURRENCY:STRONG) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. Over the last week, Strong has traded down 27.8% against the US dollar. One Strong coin can currently be purchased for approximately $442.91 or 0.01289022 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Strong has a market cap of $61.24 million and approximately $10.69 million worth of Strong was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Strong Coin Profile

Strong’s launch date was August 10th, 2020. Strong’s total supply is 523,990 coins and its circulating supply is 138,269 coins. Strong’s official Twitter account is @Strongblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Strong is medium.com/@strongblockio . Strong’s official website is strongblock.io

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongBlock is a blockchain-agnostic protocol to reward nodes for supporting the infrastructure of their blockchain. StrongBlock has made it possible for anyone to create a node in seconds — or add their own node — and receive STRONG token rewards every day. More nodes equals more resilience. “

Strong Coin Trading

