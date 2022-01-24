StrongHands (SHND) Price Down 32.9% This Week

StrongHands (CURRENCY:SHND) traded down 18.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 24th. One StrongHands coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, StrongHands has traded down 32.9% against the dollar. StrongHands has a market capitalization of $255,856.79 and approximately $258.00 worth of StrongHands was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ixcoin (IXC) traded 30.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000151 BTC.

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded 25.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PetroDollar (XPD) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Version (V) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded down 23.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000010 BTC.

ARbit (ARB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000035 BTC.

About StrongHands

StrongHands (CRYPTO:SHND) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. StrongHands’ total supply is 17,846,671,211 coins and its circulating supply is 17,543,610,069 coins. The official website for StrongHands is www.stronghands.info . StrongHands’ official Twitter account is @SHNDcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for StrongHands is /r/stronghands and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongHands is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. It features an high 100% APR on PoS rewards. “

Buying and Selling StrongHands

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StrongHands directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StrongHands should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase StrongHands using one of the exchanges listed above.

