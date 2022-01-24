Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.62 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) to post $4.62 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Stryker’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.52 billion and the highest is $4.71 billion. Stryker reported sales of $4.26 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, January 27th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stryker will report full-year sales of $17.03 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $16.93 billion to $17.12 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $18.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.07 billion to $18.53 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Stryker.
Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.08). Stryker had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 11.40%. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis.
SYK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $301.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Stryker in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $305.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded Stryker from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $305.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Stryker in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Stryker in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $278.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $294.59.
In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.12, for a total value of $263,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.79, for a total value of $721,696.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Stryker by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,204,161 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,383,121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035,957 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in Stryker by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 20,423,471 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,386,078,000 after acquiring an additional 184,760 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Stryker by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,167,321 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,428,128,000 after acquiring an additional 210,940 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Stryker by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,408,440 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,272,353,000 after acquiring an additional 3,780,982 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Stryker by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,760,229 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,573,990,000 after acquiring an additional 415,448 shares during the period. 73.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NYSE:SYK opened at $254.68 on Monday. Stryker has a 52 week low of $220.90 and a 52 week high of $281.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $96.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $259.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $265.03.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.695 per share. This is a boost from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.94%.
Stryker Company Profile
Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.
Several research analysts have issued reports on SYK shares.
