Studio City International (NYSE:MSC) Shares Gap Down to $6.16

Studio City International Holdings Limited (NYSE:MSC)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $6.16, but opened at $5.70. Studio City International shares last traded at $5.70, with a volume of 150 shares trading hands.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Studio City International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.09 and a 200-day moving average of $8.17. The company has a market capitalization of $676.47 million, a P/E ratio of -2.20 and a beta of -0.80. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

Studio City International (NYSE:MSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter. Studio City International had a negative return on equity of 21.36% and a negative net margin of 265.95%. The business had revenue of $18.72 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Studio City International stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Studio City International Holdings Limited (NYSE:MSC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,158,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,902,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 3.76% of Studio City International at the end of the most recent reporting period. 21.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Studio City International Company Profile (NYSE:MSC)

Studio City International Holdings Ltd. engages in the hospitality business and provision of gaming related services in Macau. It offers hotel, gaming dining, retail, entertainment facilities. The company was founded on August 2, 2000 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

