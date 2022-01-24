Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) Shares Bought by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) by 20.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,023,608 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 172,530 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.87% of Summit Materials worth $32,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Summit Materials by 3.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,873,696 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $378,948,000 after purchasing an additional 387,262 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Summit Materials by 15.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,285,306 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $288,742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,288 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 2.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,089,176 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $281,908,000 after acquiring an additional 192,878 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 37.2% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,883,921 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $205,055,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 32.1% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,161,944 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $133,057,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011,497 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SUM stock opened at $34.52 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.60. The firm has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.30 and a beta of 1.25. Summit Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.49 and a 1 year high of $41.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.52.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $662.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.90 million. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 5.89%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Summit Materials, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 5,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.99, for a total transaction of $195,154.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Anne K. Wade sold 4,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.11, for a total value of $168,468.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Summit Materials from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on Summit Materials from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Summit Materials in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Summit Materials from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 16th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Summit Materials from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.64.

Summit Materials, Inc is a construction materials company. It manufactures construction materials and related downstream products. The company operates its business through the following segments: Cement, West and East. The Cement consists of its Hannibal, Missouri and Davenport, Iowa cement plants and distribution terminals along the Mississippi river from Minnesota to Louisiana.

