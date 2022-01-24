Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) Trading Down 14.3%

Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL) traded down 14.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.41 and last traded at $0.41. 2,827,678 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 70,595,922 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.48.
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.62 and its 200-day moving average is $0.70. The stock has a market cap of $763.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 5.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 13.44 and a quick ratio of 12.83.
Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sundial Growers had a negative net margin of 506.37% and a negative return on equity of 13.65%. The firm had revenue of $11.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.28 million. Analysts predict that Sundial Growers Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL)
Sundial Growers, Inc is a licensed producer that crafts small-batch cannabis using state-of-the-art indoor facilities. Its brand portfolio includes Top Leaf, Sundial Cannabis, Palmetto and Grasslands. Sundial also operates the Spiritleaf retail banner. Spiritleaf aims to be the most knowledgeable and trusted source of recreational cannabis by offering a premium consumer experience and quality curated cannabis products.
