Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) Trading Down 14.3%

Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL) traded down 14.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.41 and last traded at $0.41. 2,827,678 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 70,595,922 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.48.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.62 and its 200-day moving average is $0.70. The stock has a market cap of $763.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 5.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 13.44 and a quick ratio of 12.83.

Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sundial Growers had a negative net margin of 506.37% and a negative return on equity of 13.65%. The firm had revenue of $11.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.28 million. Analysts predict that Sundial Growers Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Sundial Growers by 982.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 70,918,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,301,000 after purchasing an additional 64,366,672 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in Sundial Growers by 124.6% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 15,376,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,427,000 after purchasing an additional 8,529,816 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in Sundial Growers by 310.7% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 2,324,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758,473 shares during the period. GMT Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Sundial Growers in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,003,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Sundial Growers by 1,648.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,851,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after acquiring an additional 1,745,428 shares during the period. 5.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL)

Sundial Growers, Inc is a licensed producer that crafts small-batch cannabis using state-of-the-art indoor facilities. Its brand portfolio includes Top Leaf, Sundial Cannabis, Palmetto and Grasslands. Sundial also operates the Spiritleaf retail banner. Spiritleaf aims to be the most knowledgeable and trusted source of recreational cannabis by offering a premium consumer experience and quality curated cannabis products.

