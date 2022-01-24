Super Zero Protocol (SERO) Reaches Market Cap of $34.15 Million

Super Zero Protocol (CURRENCY:SERO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. One Super Zero Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.0998 or 0.00000271 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Super Zero Protocol has traded down 8.6% against the dollar. Super Zero Protocol has a total market capitalization of $34.15 million and $856,280.00 worth of Super Zero Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Super Zero Protocol Coin Profile

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 22nd, 2019. Super Zero Protocol’s total supply is 626,054,630 coins and its circulating supply is 342,078,596 coins. Super Zero Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@SERO.CASH . The official website for Super Zero Protocol is sero.cash . Super Zero Protocol’s official Twitter account is @SEROdotCASH

According to CryptoCompare, “SERO is a privacy coin Protocol supporting smart contract using Zero-Knowledge Proof. SERO adopt innovative UTXO+Account mixed mode. SERO is also a Privacy Protection platform which allows developers to issue privacy coins and use them in DApps, that means DApps can have Privacy features. It built a Zero-Knowledge Proof encryption library “Super-ZK” which is 20+ times faster than the latest zk-SNARKs (Sapling upgrade) that Zcash uses. “

