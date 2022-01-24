SuperFarm Price Hits $0.61 on Top Exchanges (SUPER)

SuperFarm (CURRENCY:SUPER) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. Over the last seven days, SuperFarm has traded 39.4% lower against the dollar. SuperFarm has a market cap of $246.78 million and $32.35 million worth of SuperFarm was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SuperFarm coin can currently be bought for about $0.61 or 0.00001690 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get SuperFarm alerts:

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00006911 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0975 or 0.00000270 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 194.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000021 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0913 or 0.00000253 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000128 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kanga Exchange Token (KNG) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00011047 BTC.

SuperFarm Coin Profile

SuperFarm is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 21st, 2021. SuperFarm’s total supply is 999,998,077 coins and its circulating supply is 404,410,904 coins. SuperFarm’s official Twitter account is @SuperFarmDao

According to CryptoCompare, “SuperCoin (SUPER) is an X11 PoW/PoS hybrid that has a 90 second block time and a difficulty retargetting each block. The PoS block time is 20 seconds per block with a high first year annual rate of 100%, dropping to 50% in year 2, and a final 1% in year 3. The PoW payout halves the block reward every 45 days from an initial 512 SUPER, to a minimum of 1 coin per block. There are also superblocks every 3 hours of 4x the normal payout, every day of 16x the normal payout, and every five days 128x the normal payout. There was a 5% premine for IPOing the coin. “

Buying and Selling SuperFarm

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SuperFarm directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SuperFarm should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SuperFarm using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SuperFarm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SuperFarm and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.