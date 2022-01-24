Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) Hits New 52-Week Low at $11.96

Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$11.96 and last traded at C$12.14, with a volume of 157217 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$12.61.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. raised shares of Superior Plus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$17.00 to C$16.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Raymond James lowered shares of Superior Plus from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$16.25 to C$15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Superior Plus from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$15.61.

Get Superior Plus alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$13.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$14.25. The firm has a market cap of C$2.15 billion and a PE ratio of 9.20.

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.33) by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$362.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$318.67 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Superior Plus Corp. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.90%. Superior Plus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.77%.

Superior Plus Company Profile (TSE:SPB)

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution and specialty chemicals businesses in Canada, the United States, and Chile. It operates through three segments: Canadian Propane Distribution, United States (U.S.) Propane Distribution, and Specialty Chemicals. The Canadian Propane Distribution segment engages in the propane and natural gas liquid marketing wholesale business in Canada and California.

Recommended Story: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Receive News & Ratings for Superior Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.