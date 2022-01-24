SuperLauncher Trading Down 35% Over Last Week (LAUNCH)

SuperLauncher (CURRENCY:LAUNCH) traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. One SuperLauncher coin can now be bought for $1.11 or 0.00003045 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, SuperLauncher has traded down 35% against the U.S. dollar. SuperLauncher has a total market capitalization of $4.90 million and $75,352.00 worth of SuperLauncher was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002734 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001668 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.00 or 0.00049181 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,427.69 or 0.06633461 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.80 or 0.00056825 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,634.99 or 1.00101966 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003345 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00006456 BTC.

About SuperLauncher

SuperLauncher’s total supply is 6,200,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,392,351 coins. SuperLauncher’s official Twitter account is @Super_Launcher

Buying and Selling SuperLauncher

