Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) Shares Acquired by International Biotechnology Trust PLC

International Biotechnology Trust PLC grew its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 297,500 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,064 shares during the quarter. Supernus Pharmaceuticals makes up approximately 1.9% of International Biotechnology Trust PLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. International Biotechnology Trust PLC owned 0.56% of Supernus Pharmaceuticals worth $7,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SUPN. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,484,424 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $168,865,000 after buying an additional 29,869 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,276,185 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $70,086,000 after buying an additional 144,093 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,135,923 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,765,000 after buying an additional 52,205 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC lifted its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% during the second quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 1,061,653 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,688,000 after buying an additional 88,360 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 949,013 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,310,000 after buying an additional 43,322 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

NASDAQ:SUPN traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $28.99. 1,615 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 358,757. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 1.16. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.15 and a 52-week high of $34.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.68.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $148.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.32 million. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 10.56%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. It offers Trokendi XR, Oxtellar XR, APOKYN, XADAGO, and MYOBLOC products. The company was founded by Jack A. Khattar on March 30, 2005 and is headquartered in Rockville, MD.

