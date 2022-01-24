Surgutneftegas Public Joint Stock (OTCMKTS:SGTZY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $4.16

Shares of Surgutneftegas Public Joint Stock (OTCMKTS:SGTZY) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.16 and last traded at $4.33, with a volume of 24857 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.55.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.90.

About Surgutneftegas Public Joint Stock (OTCMKTS:SGTZY)

Surgutneftegas PJSC engages in the research and design, exploration, drilling and production units, oil refining, gas processing, and marketing subsidiaries. The firm is involved in activities, which include exploration and production of oil and gas provinces, such as Western Siberia, Eastern Siberia, and Timan-Pechora; oil refining; and gas production and transportation.

