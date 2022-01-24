SuRo Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS) Shares Bought by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SuRo Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS) by 46.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 92,260 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,455 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 0.38% of SuRo Capital worth $1,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SSSS. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of SuRo Capital by 1.9% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 52,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares during the period. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan raised its position in shares of SuRo Capital by 2.1% in the third quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan now owns 86,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,792 shares during the period. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ raised its position in shares of SuRo Capital by 2.1% in the third quarter. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ now owns 102,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,318,000 after acquiring an additional 2,113 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of SuRo Capital by 2.1% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 122,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,647,000 after acquiring an additional 2,525 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of SuRo Capital by 9.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 43,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 3,621 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SSSS shares. Barrington Research reduced their price target on shares of SuRo Capital from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of SuRo Capital from $18.50 to $18.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SuRo Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

In other news, insider Allison Green purchased 5,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.76 per share, with a total value of $74,773.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Mark D. Klein purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.76 per share, with a total value of $117,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 2.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SSSS opened at $11.98 on Monday. SuRo Capital Corp. has a 12-month low of $11.29 and a 12-month high of $16.40. The stock has a market cap of $344.80 million, a PE ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.66 and a 200 day moving average of $13.09.

SuRo Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SuRo Capital had a net margin of 10,823.94% and a negative return on equity of 2.83%. The business had revenue of $0.52 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a yield of 46.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This is a boost from SuRo Capital’s previous — dividend of $0.25. SuRo Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.15%.

SuRo Capital Company Profile

Sutter Rock Capital Corp. is specializing in growth capital, B round and beyond, emerging growth, and pre-IPO investments in late stage venture-backed private companies. It makes direct (primary rounds) investments in companies and also makes secondary direct investments. The fund operates as a Business development Company.

