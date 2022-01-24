SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) PT Lowered to $700.00

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Stephens from $790.00 to $700.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Stephens’ price target points to a potential upside of 20.32% from the company’s current price.

SIVB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Maxim Group increased their price target on SVB Financial Group from $950.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $750.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $780.00 price objective (up from $743.00) on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $985.00 to $935.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on SVB Financial Group in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $690.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $792.00.

NASDAQ:SIVB opened at $581.76 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. SVB Financial Group has a 1-year low of $435.77 and a 1-year high of $763.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $698.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $650.36.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $6.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.51 by ($0.29). SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 31.79% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $7.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 32.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Philip C. Cox sold 136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $715.35, for a total value of $97,287.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory W. Becker sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $698.69, for a total value of $8,733,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,093 shares of company stock valued at $19,746,719 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in SVB Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,618,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in SVB Financial Group by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,821,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC increased its position in SVB Financial Group by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,415 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,344,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC increased its position in SVB Financial Group by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 18,942 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,540,000 after buying an additional 1,651 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 924.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 12,938 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,369,000 after purchasing an additional 11,675 shares in the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment consists of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

