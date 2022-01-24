SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday after Truist Financial lowered their price target on the stock from $850.00 to $800.00. The stock had previously closed at $647.94, but opened at $562.01. SVB Financial Group shares last traded at $543.10, with a volume of 7,021 shares trading hands.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SIVB. Maxim Group increased their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $950.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered SVB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $805.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Barclays increased their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $755.00 to $789.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Stephens dropped their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $790.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $780.00 target price (up from $743.00) on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SVB Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $789.06.

In other news, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $674.79, for a total transaction of $674,790.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Philip C. Cox sold 5,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $721.39, for a total value of $3,754,834.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,093 shares of company stock worth $19,746,719. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the second quarter worth about $4,618,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,821,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,415 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 18,942 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 924.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 12,938 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,369,000 after acquiring an additional 11,675 shares during the period. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $698.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $650.36. The company has a market capitalization of $31.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.87.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $6.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.51 by ($0.29). SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 31.79%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 32.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:SIVB)

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment consists of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

