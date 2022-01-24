SVF Investment (NASDAQ:SVFA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of SVF Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SVFA) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 76,537 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the previous session’s volume of 246,610 shares.The stock last traded at $9.72 and had previously closed at $9.75.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.04.

Get SVF Investment alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of SVF Investment by 1,142.1% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,921,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,755,000 after buying an additional 1,766,923 shares during the period. Weiss Asset Management LP raised its stake in shares of SVF Investment by 144.8% in the third quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 1,874,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,292,000 after buying an additional 1,108,598 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SVF Investment in the second quarter worth about $13,576,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of SVF Investment by 27.9% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 774,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,558,000 after buying an additional 169,105 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of SVF Investment in the third quarter worth about $7,472,000.

SVF Investment Corp. is a blank check company. The company was formerly known as Gazelle Opportunities I (Cayman) Corp. SVF Investment Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Carlos, California.

Featured Article: Penny Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for SVF Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVF Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.