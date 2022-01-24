Swingby Trading 28.5% Lower This Week (SWINGBY)

Swingby (CURRENCY:SWINGBY) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. Swingby has a total market cap of $5.54 million and approximately $535,132.00 worth of Swingby was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Swingby coin can currently be bought for about $0.0182 or 0.00000051 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Swingby has traded 28.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002804 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002803 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000501 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001661 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.59 or 0.00049306 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002803 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00004036 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002806 BTC.

Swingby Coin Profile

SWINGBY is a coin. Its launch date was July 23rd, 2020. Swingby’s total supply is 975,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 304,348,359 coins. Swingby’s official Twitter account is @SwingbyProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Swingby is swingby.network/en/news . Swingby’s official website is swingby.network/en . The Reddit community for Swingby is https://reddit.com/r/swingbyofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Swingby Labs is a Singapore-based company founded in 2018. A group of cryptocurrency enthusiasts who joined forces to develop solutions to connect Bitcoin with other blockchains. Now, during final preparations for our launch sequence, it is developing a protocol that moves assets quickly between blockchains, named Skybridge, and a few other projects… all using the most cutting-edge technology and research. Swingby is a decentralized proof-of-stake network that uses the latest advancements in cryptography research to allow you to move your tokens onto other chains without a trusted party. Our first launch will bridge Bitcoin to Ethereum. “

Buying and Selling Swingby

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swingby directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swingby should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Swingby using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

