Swiss National Bank Acquires 22,300 Shares of Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX)

Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) by 11.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 213,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.21% of Heron Therapeutics worth $2,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HRTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 37.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,510,102 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,997,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236,981 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 9.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,319,728 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $144,643,000 after acquiring an additional 828,512 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 4.9% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,268,720 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $205,930,000 after acquiring an additional 619,826 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Heron Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,075,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 5.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,521,849 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $116,740,000 after buying an additional 384,539 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Heron Therapeutics stock opened at $8.38 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.33 and a 200 day moving average of $10.82. Heron Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.05 and a 12 month high of $20.45. The firm has a market cap of $854.22 million, a PE ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 4.36, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.09. Heron Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 128.33% and a negative net margin of 264.58%. The business had revenue of $23.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.64) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Heron Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Heron Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

About Heron Therapeutics

Heron Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of pharmaceutical products for patients suffering from cancer. Its products portfolio include SUSTOL, Cinvanti, HTX-011 and HTX-034. The company was founded in February 1983 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

