Swiss National Bank Has $2.26 Million Stock Position in Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI)

Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI) by 12.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.05% of Rush Street Interactive worth $2,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 132.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 880,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,793,000 after purchasing an additional 502,307 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive in the second quarter valued at approximately $470,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 88.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 396,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,866,000 after purchasing an additional 186,371 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 2,875.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 907,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,124,000 after purchasing an additional 876,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 19.1% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 14,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on RSI shares. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $22.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.36.

In other Rush Street Interactive news, CFO Kyle Sauers sold 16,152 shares of Rush Street Interactive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total transaction of $334,669.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

RSI stock opened at $9.33 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.26. Rush Street Interactive, Inc. has a one year low of $9.25 and a one year high of $25.32. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of -27.44 and a beta of 1.50.

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.05. Rush Street Interactive had a negative net margin of 2.11% and a negative return on equity of 11.85%. The firm had revenue of $122.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.30 million. As a group, analysts expect that Rush Street Interactive, Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

