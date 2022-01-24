Swiss National Bank Has $2.45 Million Holdings in Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN)

Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) by 38.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 172,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 47,700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.21% of Tenneco worth $2,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tenneco by 59.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,538,416 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $164,963,000 after buying an additional 3,169,069 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tenneco by 11.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,639,014 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $89,626,000 after purchasing an additional 477,354 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tenneco by 31.2% in the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,853,728 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $55,134,000 after purchasing an additional 677,886 shares in the last quarter. GMT Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Tenneco by 237.3% in the second quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 2,100,140 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $40,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Tenneco by 130.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,605,900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $31,026,000 after purchasing an additional 909,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.02% of the company’s stock.

Tenneco stock opened at $10.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.65, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.99. Tenneco Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.51 and a 52-week high of $22.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $862.19 million, a P/E ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 2.46.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Tenneco had a return on equity of 141.02% and a net margin of 1.30%. The firm had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tenneco Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TEN shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Tenneco from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Tenneco from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.25.

Tenneco Profile

Tenneco, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, market and sale of innovative clean air, powertrain and ride performance products and systems. It operates through the following segments: Clean Air, Powertrain, Ride Performance, and Motorparts. The Clean Air segment offers products and systems designed to reduce pollution and optimize engine performance, acoustic tuning, and weight on a vehicle for light vehicle, commercial truck, and off-highway original equipment customers.

