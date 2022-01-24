Swiss National Bank Has $2.76 Million Position in Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE)

Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE) by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 23,300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.06% of Cerevel Therapeutics worth $2,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $724,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $575,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Cerevel Therapeutics by 141.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,652,558 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $67,959,000 after buying an additional 1,554,987 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Cerevel Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $517,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Cerevel Therapeutics by 803.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,799 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 21,164 shares during the period. 99.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CERE opened at $25.29 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.64 and a beta of 2.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.65. Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.01 and a 1 year high of $46.16.

Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.03). During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($4.83) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider John Renger sold 4,127 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $144,445.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 104,422 shares of company stock worth $3,761,515 in the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Cerevel Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Cerevel Therapeutics from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Cerevel Therapeutics from $33.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Cerevel Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on Cerevel Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.83.

About Cerevel Therapeutics

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various therapies for neuroscience diseases. It is developing CVL-231, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase II proof-of-concept trials in drug-resistant focal onset seizures in epilepsy or focal onset epilepsy, as well as Phase I proof-of-principle trial for acute anxiety.

