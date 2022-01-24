Swiss National Bank Increases Stock Position in Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN)

Swiss National Bank increased its position in Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) by 41.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.14% of Grid Dynamics worth $2,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Grid Dynamics by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 42,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Grid Dynamics by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Grid Dynamics by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 1,573 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Grid Dynamics by 161.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Grid Dynamics by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 64,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,000 after buying an additional 1,763 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Stan Klimoff sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.51, for a total value of $142,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Yueou Wang sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.82, for a total transaction of $378,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,556 shares of company stock valued at $1,534,702 in the last ninety days. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GDYN shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Grid Dynamics in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Grid Dynamics from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.14.

NASDAQ:GDYN opened at $26.55 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -147.49 and a beta of 0.67. Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $12.61 and a one year high of $42.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.19.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $57.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.87 million. Grid Dynamics had a positive return on equity of 10.83% and a negative net margin of 5.04%. Grid Dynamics’s revenue was up 120.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Grid Dynamics Company Profile

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc provides digital engineering and information technology services. Its core business is to deliver focused and complex technical consulting, software design, development, testing and internet service operations. The company also helps organizations become more agile and create innovative digital products and experiences through its deep expertise in emerging technology, such as AI, data science, cloud computing, big data and DevOps, lean software development practices and a performance product culture.

