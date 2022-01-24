Swiss National Bank Purchases 96,600 Shares of Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM)

Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM) by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 339,100 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 96,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.13% of Desktop Metal worth $2,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Chilton Investment Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Desktop Metal by 301.0% in the third quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 50,277 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 37,739 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in Desktop Metal in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Desktop Metal by 86.8% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 97,901 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 45,483 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Partners Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Desktop Metal by 55.6% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 35,101 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 12,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Desktop Metal by 12.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,135 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.11% of the company’s stock.

In other Desktop Metal news, Director Leo J. Jr. Hindery sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.06, for a total transaction of $1,518,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 19.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Desktop Metal in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Benchmark lowered their price objective on Desktop Metal from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Cross Research downgraded Desktop Metal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Desktop Metal in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Desktop Metal from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Desktop Metal currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.75.

Shares of DM opened at $3.51 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.12, a current ratio of 9.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.48 and a 200 day moving average of $7.26. Desktop Metal, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.51 and a 12 month high of $34.94.

Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The pipeline company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $25.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.05 million. Desktop Metal had a negative net margin of 215.54% and a negative return on equity of 2.76%. Research analysts predict that Desktop Metal, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Desktop Metal Profile

Desktop Metal, Inc manufactures and sells additive manufacturing solutions for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a turnkey binder jetting platform for machine and job shops; Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Fiber, a desktop 3D printer.

