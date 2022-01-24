Swiss National Bank Raises Holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM)

Swiss National Bank raised its position in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) by 51.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 616,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 208,830 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.21% of Fortuna Silver Mines worth $2,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Fortuna Silver Mines in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in Fortuna Silver Mines in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Fortuna Silver Mines in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC boosted its stake in Fortuna Silver Mines by 263.7% in the second quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 15,419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 11,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fortuna Silver Mines by 18.7% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 18,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,842 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fortuna Silver Mines stock opened at $3.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.20. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.91 and a 1 year high of $9.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 1.32.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.02). Fortuna Silver Mines had a net margin of 12.04% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The firm had revenue of $162.57 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $5.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. downgraded shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$7.25 to C$6.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.54.

Fortuna Silver Mines, Inc engages in the exploration, extraction and processing of precious and base metal in Latin America. It operates through the following segments: Minera Bateas SAC (Bateas), Compania Minera Cuzcatlan SA de C.V. (Cuzcatian), Mansfield Minera SA (Mansfield), and Corporate. The Beates segment operates the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine.

