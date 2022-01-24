Swiss National Bank Sells 5,800 Shares of EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS)

Swiss National Bank cut its position in shares of EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.10% of EchoStar worth $2,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of EchoStar during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in EchoStar by 20.4% during the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,105 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in EchoStar during the second quarter valued at $165,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in EchoStar during the second quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in EchoStar during the second quarter valued at $253,000.

Get EchoStar alerts:

SATS stock opened at $24.09 on Monday. EchoStar Co. has a 1-year low of $20.65 and a 1-year high of $30.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.70. The company has a quick ratio of 4.01, a current ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 0.67.

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. EchoStar had a return on equity of 1.39% and a net margin of 7.56%. The firm had revenue of $504.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $496.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. Analysts expect that EchoStar Co. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on EchoStar from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut EchoStar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

About EchoStar

EchoStar Corp. engages in the design, development, and distribution of digital set-top boxes and products for direct-to-home satellite service providers. It operates through the following business segments: Hughes, and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segment provides broadband satellite technologies and broadband internet services to domestic and international consumer customers and broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services and communication solutions to service providers and enterprise customers.

Featured Story: Front-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for EchoStar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EchoStar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.