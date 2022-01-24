Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) Expected to Post Earnings of $3.12 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) will post $3.12 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Synaptics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.20 and the lowest is $3.05. Synaptics posted earnings of $2.30 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 3rd.

Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Synaptics.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.41. Synaptics had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 27.84%. The business had revenue of $372.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. Synaptics’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

SYNA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Synaptics from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Synaptics from $165.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Summit Insights upgraded Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Synaptics from $175.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.31.

Shares of SYNA stock traded up $4.53 on Monday, hitting $202.12. 593,080 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 449,487. Synaptics has a fifty-two week low of $99.00 and a fifty-two week high of $299.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $266.95 and a 200 day moving average of $210.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.15.

In related news, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 9,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.83, for a total transaction of $2,416,508.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP John Mcfarland sold 16,366 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.78, for a total transaction of $4,022,435.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,044 shares of company stock valued at $14,044,436 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYNA. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synaptics during the second quarter valued at about $253,000. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in Synaptics by 44.5% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,569 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $866,000 after buying an additional 1,714 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Synaptics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $389,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 0.9% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 199,424 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,026,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Synaptics in the second quarter worth $2,447,000. 91.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Synaptics

Synaptics, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices.

