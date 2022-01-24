Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $277.31.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SYNA shares. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Synaptics from $165.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Synaptics from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Synaptics from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Synaptics from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Synaptics from $250.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th.

In related news, SVP John Mcfarland sold 16,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.78, for a total value of $4,022,435.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 9,830 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.83, for a total value of $2,416,508.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,044 shares of company stock valued at $14,044,436. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synaptics in the 2nd quarter worth $253,000. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in Synaptics by 44.5% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,569 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Synaptics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $389,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Synaptics by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 199,424 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,026,000 after buying an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Synaptics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,447,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

SYNA stock opened at $197.59 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $268.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $210.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.15. Synaptics has a 52-week low of $99.00 and a 52-week high of $299.39.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $372.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.58 million. Synaptics had a return on equity of 27.84% and a net margin of 8.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Synaptics will post 9.41 EPS for the current year.

Synaptics, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices.

