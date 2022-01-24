Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.40 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) will report $1.40 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Syneos Health’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.41 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.40 billion. Syneos Health reported sales of $1.14 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Syneos Health will report full year sales of $5.24 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.24 billion to $5.25 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $5.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.64 billion to $5.75 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Syneos Health.

Get Syneos Health alerts:

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.05. Syneos Health had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 11.71%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. Syneos Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SYNH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Syneos Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Syneos Health from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays upgraded shares of Syneos Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $98.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Syneos Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $115.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.57.

Syneos Health stock opened at $86.24 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $97.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.29. Syneos Health has a twelve month low of $69.53 and a twelve month high of $104.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a PE ratio of 36.08 and a beta of 1.76.

In related news, General Counsel Jonathan Olefson sold 1,889 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.95, for a total transaction of $190,694.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Linda S. Harty sold 4,122 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.02, for a total transaction of $399,916.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,104 shares of company stock worth $599,818 in the last 90 days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN purchased a new stake in Syneos Health during the fourth quarter worth $7,368,000. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Syneos Health by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Syneos Health by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 249,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,632,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new position in Syneos Health during the fourth quarter valued at $392,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in Syneos Health by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 135,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789 shares in the last quarter. 95.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Syneos Health

Syneos Health, Inc provides outsourced clinical development and commercialization services to biopharmaceutical companies. It operates through the following business segments: Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including global studies, as well as unbundled service offerings such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

Read More: Google Finance Portfolio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Syneos Health (SYNH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Syneos Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syneos Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.