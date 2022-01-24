Synergy Hits Market Capitalization of $178,578.65 (SNRG)

Synergy (CURRENCY:SNRG) traded 30.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 24th. Synergy has a market capitalization of $178,578.65 and approximately $3.00 worth of Synergy was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Synergy has traded down 38.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Synergy coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0365 or 0.00000109 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Synergy alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $83.02 or 0.00248191 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 19.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00014288 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00006196 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000900 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00002243 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00008957 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000011 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Synergy Profile

Synergy (CRYPTO:SNRG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on May 26th, 2015. Synergy’s total supply is 4,897,672 coins. The Reddit community for Synergy is /r/SynergyCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Synergy’s official Twitter account is @SynergyCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Synergy is www.synergycoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Synergy is a peer-to-peer decentralized cryptocurrency that uses a dual-algorithm system to mine blocks. For the first 10 days, which contains the full PoW (proof of work) period, Synergy uses the X11 algorithm. Because X11 is unnecessarily inefficient after PoW, Synergy switches to SHA256d for the PoS period (proof of stake). SHA256d is easier on CPUs during syncronization and bootstrap because it requires only two hashes to verify a block whereas X11 requires 11 hashes. The early part of the Synergy PoS period makes use of Turbo Stake, which awards Synergy holders greater interest for every stake. The multiplier is directly used in the reward calculation by multiplying it with the base Synergy interest rate of 10% per year. Holders build the Turbo Stake multiplier over two days by staking consistently. After that, the multiplier will level out and the holder will stake with a consistent rate that depends on how much stake competes with his. The Turbo Stake period lasts 30 days from the time of launch. “

Buying and Selling Synergy

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Synergy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Synergy should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Synergy using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Synergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Synergy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.