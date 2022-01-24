Synovus Financial Corp. Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $4.25 Per Share (NYSE:SNV)

Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) – Investment analysts at Truist Financial lifted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Synovus Financial in a research report issued on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial analyst J. Demba now expects that the bank will earn $4.25 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.20. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Synovus Financial’s Q1 2023 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.29 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.85 EPS.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.27. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 33.57% and a return on equity of 15.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Synovus Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.67.

Shares of SNV stock opened at $49.08 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Synovus Financial has a 1 year low of $35.44 and a 1 year high of $53.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.79, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.53.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Synovus Financial by 2.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,670,724 shares of the bank’s stock worth $599,871,000 after acquiring an additional 309,710 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Synovus Financial by 12.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,802,991 shares of the bank’s stock worth $430,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076,903 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Synovus Financial by 3.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,418,111 shares of the bank’s stock worth $283,860,000 after acquiring an additional 235,353 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Synovus Financial by 18.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,969,975 shares of the bank’s stock worth $130,323,000 after acquiring an additional 467,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 6.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,738,179 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $120,152,000 after buying an additional 176,921 shares in the last quarter. 76.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Chairman Kessel D. Stelling sold 11,329 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $566,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark G. Holladay sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.13, for a total transaction of $70,695.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 73,992 shares of company stock valued at $3,677,195. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.01%.

About Synovus Financial

Synovus Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services (FMS). The Community Banking business segment serves customers using a relationship-based approach through its branch, ATM, commercial, and private wealth network in addition to mobile, Internet, and telephone banking.

