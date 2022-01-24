Synovus Financial Corp. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.15 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NYSE:SNV)

Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Synovus Financial in a research report issued on Friday, January 21st. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons anticipates that the bank will earn $1.15 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Synovus Financial’s FY2022 earnings at $4.57 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.80 EPS.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.27. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 33.57%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Synovus Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Stephens lifted their price target on Synovus Financial from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Synovus Financial from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Synovus Financial from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Synovus Financial from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.67.

NYSE:SNV opened at $49.08 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.53. Synovus Financial has a 52-week low of $35.44 and a 52-week high of $53.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.67 and a 200 day moving average of $45.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNV. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Synovus Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Synovus Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Synovus Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Synovus Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Synovus Financial by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,635 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Kessel D. Stelling sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.74, for a total value of $2,487,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Kessel D. Stelling sold 11,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $566,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 73,992 shares of company stock valued at $3,677,195. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.01%.

About Synovus Financial

Synovus Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services (FMS). The Community Banking business segment serves customers using a relationship-based approach through its branch, ATM, commercial, and private wealth network in addition to mobile, Internet, and telephone banking.

