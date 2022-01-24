Syscoin (SYS) Market Cap Reaches $530.55 Million

Syscoin (CURRENCY:SYS) traded down 9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. One Syscoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.84 or 0.00002299 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Syscoin has traded down 25% against the dollar. Syscoin has a total market cap of $530.55 million and approximately $47.81 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $109.46 or 0.00299861 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00009710 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000959 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000026 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003724 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000650 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000075 BTC.

About Syscoin

Syscoin (SYS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 27th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 632,196,825 coins. The official website for Syscoin is syscoin.org . Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Syscoin is /r/SysCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SysCoin is a proof of work based alternative crypto currency with a block time of sixty seconds and 2 billion total currency units to be produced. “

Syscoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Syscoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Syscoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

